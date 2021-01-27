Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,907.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,767.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,632.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,848.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

