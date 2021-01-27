Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Linde by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Linde by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 161,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,480,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $255.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.33. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

