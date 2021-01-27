Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Biodesix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Biodesix from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Biodesix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82. Biodesix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Biodesix Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.