Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 745 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

WCN stock opened at $101.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.18. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.26, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

