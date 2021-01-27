Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) (CVE:CN) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) (CVE:CN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.27. Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 9,500 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a current ratio of 10.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00.

About Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) (CVE:CN)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, and other precious and base metals, as well as silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's portfolio includes various projects, such as Chavin, Soledad, Quriurqu, HuiÃ±ac Punta, Ocros, Pucamayo, Humaya, Andrea, San Martin, Lucero, Quilisane, and Cobreorco.

