Compass Point Downgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Neutral

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s current price.

FRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $88.78 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $129.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,292,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,667,000 after buying an additional 104,420 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,651,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,429,000 after purchasing an additional 144,517 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,547,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

