Comparing Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OAC) & Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OAC) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Oaktree Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Oaktree Acquisition has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teladoc Health has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oaktree Acquisition and Teladoc Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Acquisition N/A N/A $1.15 million N/A N/A Teladoc Health $553.31 million 74.99 -$98.86 million ($1.49) -192.10

Oaktree Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teladoc Health.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Acquisition and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Teladoc Health -12.71% -6.15% -3.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oaktree Acquisition and Teladoc Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Teladoc Health 0 12 17 0 2.59

Teladoc Health has a consensus target price of $238.57, indicating a potential downside of 16.65%.

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Oaktree Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oaktree Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Hims & Hers Health Inc.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services. The company's platform enables patients and providers to have an integrated smart user experience through mobile, Web, and phone based accessed points. 0It serves health employers, health plans, hospitals, health systems, and insurance and financial services companies. Teladoc Health, Inc. offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Advance Medical, Best Doctors, BetterHelp, and HealthiestYou brands. Teladoc Health, Inc. has alliance with NTT DATA Services to build nucleus for healthcare. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

