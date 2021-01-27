Comparing First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) & ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A ServisFirst Bancshares 38.46% 17.79% 1.57%

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and ServisFirst Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $169.55 million 4.02 $55.60 million N/A N/A ServisFirst Bancshares $414.79 million 5.68 $149.24 million $2.74 15.96

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska.

Dividends

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of First National Bank Alaska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First National Bank Alaska and ServisFirst Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A ServisFirst Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.51%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats First National Bank Alaska on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans. The company also provides cash and wealth management, contract collection, and merchant services; and loans for stability and growth. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, trust and investment management, online and mobile banking, escrow, and convenience banking services. The company operates through 28 branches. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, SF Intermediate Holding Company, Inc., operates as a real estate investment trust for the United States income tax purposes; and holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 20 full-service banking offices located in Jefferson, Shelby, Madison, Montgomery, Mobile, Baldwin, and Houston Counties in Alabama; Escambia and Hillsborough Counties in Florida; Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia; Charleston County in South Carolina; and Davidson County in Tennessee. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

