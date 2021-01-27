Comparing CGI (NYSE:GIB) & Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO)

CGI (NYSE:GIB) and Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and Grow Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 9.20% 18.58% 8.79% Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CGI and Grow Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $9.04 billion 2.22 $831.69 million $3.63 21.38 Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of CGI shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CGI has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Solutions has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CGI and Grow Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 3 8 0 2.73 Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

CGI presently has a consensus target price of $99.43, suggesting a potential upside of 28.09%. Given CGI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CGI is more favorable than Grow Solutions.

Summary

CGI beats Grow Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development and integration and maintenance, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, financial services, health, utility, communication, oil and gas, manufacturing, insurance, retail and consumer service, transportation, and post and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Grow Solutions

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides products and services to the regulated legal cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. Its operations focus on the retail sale and distribution of indoor and outdoor garden supplies and grow equipment, including for the legal growing of cannabis. The company also provides consulting services that include design and construction to approved and licensed legal cannabis operators, as well as assistance with licensure and related applications for legal cannabis operators. In addition, it designs and manufactures vaporizers, extraction presses, quartz accessories, and storage solutions which are used to sale in tobacco stores, smoke shops, and cannabis dispensaries. Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

