Comparing Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) & NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Autodesk alerts:

89.4% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Autodesk and NICE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $3.27 billion 19.59 $214.50 million $1.50 194.50 NICE $1.57 billion 10.53 $185.90 million $4.35 61.03

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than NICE. NICE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Autodesk has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NICE has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 11.74% -1,423.72% 8.61% NICE 12.38% 12.75% 7.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Autodesk and NICE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 3 5 15 0 2.52 NICE 0 2 8 0 2.80

Autodesk presently has a consensus target price of $282.48, suggesting a potential downside of 3.18%. NICE has a consensus target price of $275.40, suggesting a potential upside of 3.74%. Given NICE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NICE is more favorable than Autodesk.

Summary

Autodesk beats NICE on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time. In addition, the company offers Revit software for building information modeling; Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; and BuildingConnected, a construction management solution that centralizes and streamlines the bidding process. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels. The company also provides AI driven smarter processes and adaptive workforce engagement solutions. In addition, it offers NICE platform, a financial crime and compliance solution that handles various process, including detection, investigation, remediation, and reporting; and X-Sight, a cloud-based financial crime risk management platform-as-a-service. Further, the company provides professional service and support at various stages of the technology lifecycle, including defining requirements, planning, design, implementation, customization, optimization, maintenance, and ongoing support. It serves customers across various verticals, including banking, financial, telecommunications, healthcare, insurance, retail, travel, gaming, public safety, and state and local government. The company sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Information Services Group, Inc. to expand the automation ecosystem. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.