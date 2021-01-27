Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) Given a €121.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ML has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €125.60 ($147.76).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) alerts:

EPA:ML opened at €111.15 ($130.76) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a one year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €98.90.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.