Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CVLT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.71. 24,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,110. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Commvault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

