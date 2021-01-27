Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 2,401 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.8% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.