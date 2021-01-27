Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 20,918 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 20,918 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

