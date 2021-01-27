Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of CHCT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 64,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,217. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

