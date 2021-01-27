Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases Shares of 1,800 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rowe increased their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.41.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,638. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.63. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

