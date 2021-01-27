Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 943 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,129 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Target were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT traded down $9.00 on Wednesday, hitting $178.70. The stock had a trading volume of 330,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.