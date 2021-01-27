Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,741 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,926. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.