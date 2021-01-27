Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Accenture were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.03. 54,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,744. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.