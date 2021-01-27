CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s previous close.

COMM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CommScope by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 232,025 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 465,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 78,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

