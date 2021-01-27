Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €6.90 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) has been given a €6.90 ($8.12) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBK. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.31 ($6.25).

Shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) stock opened at €5.65 ($6.65) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.68. Commerzbank AG has a fifty-two week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

