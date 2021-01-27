Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after buying an additional 1,849,897 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $51,923,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,779,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $226.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

