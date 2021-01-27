Columbus Macro LLC Sells 352 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

