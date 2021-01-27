Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

