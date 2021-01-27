Columbus Macro LLC Has $314,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 28.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 596,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,799 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $133.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.91. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

