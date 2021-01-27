Columbus Macro LLC Buys Shares of 667 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $385.27 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $387.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

