CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Stock Price Up 14.9%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) rose 14.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 131,694 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 40,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

CLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.85). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. The business had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.75% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

