Colin M. Angle Sells 36,086 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,784,699.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IRBT opened at $126.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $154.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in iRobot by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRBT. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

