CoinFi Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a total market cap of $180,609.91 and $51,509.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00068803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.00900633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00052245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.26 or 0.04415344 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018031 BTC.

COFI is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

