Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $60.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cohu traded as high as $49.49 and last traded at $49.24, with a volume of 3579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $320,695.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,019.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Insiders have sold a total of 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cohu by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cohu by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.