Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) traded up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $19.55. 2,474,896 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 1,265,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $34,892.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 49,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $928,944.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,861. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

