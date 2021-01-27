Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund comprises 1.1% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $123,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE LDP remained flat at $$25.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,791. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.