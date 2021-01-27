CNX Resources (CNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect CNX Resources to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 62,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

