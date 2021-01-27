CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Shares Gap Down to $104.45

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $104.45, but opened at $98.79. CNOOC shares last traded at $97.67, with a volume of 31,709 shares changing hands.

CEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CNOOC in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CNOOC by 102.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CNOOC by 34.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CNOOC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Company Profile (NYSE:CEO)

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

