CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,223. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

