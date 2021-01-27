CME Group (CME) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CME Group (NASDAQ: CME):

1/15/2021 – CME Group was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/12/2021 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – CME Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/7/2021 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $138.00.

1/7/2021 – CME Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CME Group’s strong market position driven by varied derivative product lines bodes well. Efforts to expand and cross sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence bode well. Product innovation and growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been aiding results. The company intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services. Shares of CME Group have underperformed its industry in the past six months’ time period. However, escalating expenses due to higher technology cost are likely to put pressure on margin expansion. Diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rate, firm government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit market. Also, stiff competition poses financial risk.”

1/6/2021 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CME Group’s strong market position driven by varied derivative product lines bodes well. Efforts to expand and cross sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence bode well. Product innovation and growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been aiding results. The company intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services. Shares of CME Group have underperformed its industry in the past six months’ time period. However, escalating expenses due to higher technology cost are likely to put pressure on margin expansion. Diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rate, firm government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit market. Also, stiff competition poses financial risk.”

12/18/2020 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $193.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $139.00 to $140.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CME opened at $183.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

