Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s stock price fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.91 and last traded at $77.03. 4,063,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 3,994,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on NET. KeyCorp began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.12.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.51 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 85,680 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $5,492,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $372,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,495.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,226,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,835,192. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after buying an additional 3,012,041 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,697,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,603 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,630,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.