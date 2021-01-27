Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NET stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 148,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.84 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $372,476.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,495.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,226,590 shares of company stock worth $86,835,192. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,041 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,697,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,603 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,630,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

