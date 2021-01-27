Clearfield (CLFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $476.94 million, a P/E ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,953.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,653 shares of company stock worth $1,692,283 in the last ninety days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.