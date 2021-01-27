ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on February 26th

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE EMO opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

