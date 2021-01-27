Clean Yield Group Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot stock opened at $282.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.79. The company has a market capitalization of $304.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

