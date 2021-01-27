Clean Yield Group Takes Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $865,090,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $78,989,000.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.65, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.