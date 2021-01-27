Clean Yield Group Takes $65,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 54,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $89.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.42.

