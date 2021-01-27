Clean Yield Group Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 575.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

