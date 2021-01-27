Clean Yield Group Purchases 125 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $327.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $326.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,897,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,645,582.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 515,952 shares of company stock worth $164,523,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.31.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.