Clean Yield Group Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

