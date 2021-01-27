Clean Yield Group Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,914 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,791,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $211.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.