Clean Yield Group Buys 25 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,333 shares of company stock valued at $106,085,379. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $463.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $470.00. The company has a market cap of $188.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

