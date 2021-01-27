Clean Yield Group Buys 125 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.31.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 515,952 shares of company stock valued at $164,523,030 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $327.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

