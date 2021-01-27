Clean Yield Group Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,917.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,773.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,636.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,934.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

